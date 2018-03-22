Gayle Langford adds name to UCP candidate contest

Langford is one of six running for the UCP candidacy

Nurse and Lawyer Gayle Langford is ready to add to her title as she runs for the United Conservative Party (UCP) candidate in the upcoming election.

Before a general by-election can occur each political party must first have a candidate to run in the election.

Langford is one of six individuals who have put their name forward in the nomination contest.

Langford, 60, brings her experience as a nurse, lawyer and bureaucrat to the nomination table.

The Red Deer County resident is a former senior policy advisor with the provincial government.

“I know how government works and how to get things done,” Langford said in an official statement.

She says she brings professional and personal experience to nomination contest.

Langford has worked as a hospital nurse and Director of Care. She was the president of the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce, and currently Langford works as a property rights lawyer, and has been for the last 10 years.

“As a candidate for the UCP nominee, I bring my professional and personal background to serve central Alberta,” said Langford.

She is running for the UCP position because she sees herself as a conservative.

She describes a conservative as someone who expects their hard earned money to be used and spent properly.

“You work hard for your money, you pay taxes, you should expect government to not waste your hard earned money – that is conservatism. And before government spends your money, government should listen to what is important to you,” Langford said in a Facebook post.

A by-election for Sylvan Lake-Innisfail MLA was started after former MLA Don MacIntyre resigned from the position on Feb. 5.

The by-election must be called by Premier Rachel Notley before Aug. 5, 2018, six months from the date of resignation.

There has been no announcement as of publication for a by-election or a nomination contest for the UCP.



