In this March 25, 2019 file photo, Gordon Ernst, former Georgetown tennis coach, departs federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. A total of 50 people have been charged, including 33 parents, 10 coaches and college athletics officials, and seven others. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Georgetown to expel 2 students linked to admissions scandal

Former coach Gordon Ernst has pleaded not guilty to accepting $2.7 million in bribes

Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., says it is expelling two students linked to an admissions scandal involving the school’s former tennis coach.

Former coach Gordon Ernst has pleaded not guilty to accepting $2.7 million in bribes to designate at least 12 applicants as tennis recruits, whether or not they played the sport.

READ MORE: Loughlin, husband and 14 more parents face new charge in U.S. college bribery scam

Spokeswoman Meghan Dubyak says Ernst was put on leave in 2017 when Georgetown found credential irregularities for two of the recruits.

News outlets report the Jesuit school declined to release the students’ identities Wednesday, citing privacy rules.

But student Adam Semprevivo sued the school Wednesday, hoping to block his expulsion. His father has pleaded guilty to paying $400,000 to help him get into the college as a tennis recruit.

The Associated Press

