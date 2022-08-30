Get involved in planning Sylvan Lake’s future

Sylvan Lake is working on a Recreation, Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan. This summer, the town hosted several provincial baseball tournaments, such as the one pictured.

The town of Sylvan Lake is looking ahead and planning for the future when it comes to recreation, parks and open spaces.

“The town hired ISL Engineering and Quantum Recreation to develop a clear and concise strategy that will provide direction to town staff and council for the future development, re-development and enhancements of the town’s parks, open spaces, recreation facilities and programming for the next 10 years,” explained Lee Furlotte, the town’s parks manager.

The town is in the process of creating a master plan, which will include an inventory and analysis of all recreation buildings, facilities, park sites and trails. The plan also includes gathering feedback from the community, visitors and key stakeholders.

According to the town’s website, “The Parks & Recreation Master Plan will evaluate parks, recreation and open space needs for current and future residents by developing an understanding of what is working, where there might be gaps and what the priorities are for the next 10 years.”

There are several ways for community members to participate and give their feedback. There is a survey available through the town’s website, as well as a mapping tool so participants can comment on a specific location. The town will have a booth at the upcoming Fun Fest information night and local organizations that use the parks, recreation facilities or open spaces are encouraged to send an e-mail to the town’s recreation department, which is also available on the town’s website.

During Fun Fest on Sept. 8, the town will be hosting a drop-in session dedicated to this master plan project.

“Participants will learn about the Recreation, Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan process and will be led through a series of reflective questions and activities to explore the strengths of Sylvan Lake parks, recreation and open spaces,” states the town website.

Next, user group meetings are tentatively scheduled for Sept. 27. A draft master plan will be drawn up and then the final master plan will be completed.

The town is hoping the proposed master plan will be available for council approval and adoption by November.

