Get ready to celebrate the summer at Lacombe Days

Lacombe Days is back, and runs July 23 to 25. (File photo by Black Press news services)

Lacombe’s annual summer celebration Lacombe Days will go forward July 23 to 25 and central Alberta is invited.

The packed festival schedule kicks off with the AFSC Pancake Breakfast and continues with entertainment, barbecues, historical walking tours, a drive-in movie, parade, art displays, blacksmith demonstrations, bull riding, and much more.

Chris Ross, Lacombe city councillor and Lacombe Days committee member, said with all due respect to the cancellation of the Ponoka Stampede and Westerner Days, Lacombe is ready to play host and encourages people from across the province to visit.

“People drive between Edmonton and Calgary down Highway 2 and don’t realize at the top of the hill, east off the highway, is a city of 14,000 that has a lot of history and is a wonderful community,” Ross said.

“Come visit us.”

In late June, a decision was made to cancel this year’s Westerner Days Fair and Exposition. In a statement, Westerner Park said its midway provider, North American Midway Entertainment, was not able to provide Red Deer a midway this year.

The North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships, usually a staple attraction of Westerner Days will go ahead from July 23 to 25, even without Westerner Days taking place.

Ross said Lacombe Days was reduced to three days from four this year and has fewer corporate-sponsored events because planning for the event only began June 10 when the province moved into Stage 2 of reopening. But response from the business community has been great.

“There was a lot of positivity to make it happen. It was really exciting. It’s very gratifying.”

He said a few new activities have been added, like a petting zoo and scavenger hunt. Visitors can also look forward to the traditional parade through downtown — a perennial family favourite — that will hopefully attract more floats than ever since other parades have been cancelled.

A more spectacular fireworks display is also planned, as well as a Wing and Beer Fest.

“I think we’re all looking forward to having a social with friends and neighbours and community.”

“We try to accommodate all age demographics from young to old,” Ross said.

Events may be subject to change according to provincial restrictions at the time of the festival.

For more information and a complete list of events visit lacombedays.ca



