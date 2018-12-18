Getting your passport has been made easier

Government of Canada doubles number of locations where Canadians can get their passports

The Hon. Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced that winter holiday and March break travellers can now get passport services at over 300 Service Canada Centres across the country.

“The Government of Canada is making passport services more accessible for Canadians, who can apply for or renew a passport at over 300 Service Canada Centres. In the spirit of constantly improving service delivery to citizens, we are putting in place new measures to make life easier for Canadians,” he said.

Since 2017, passport points of service have doubled from 151 to more than 300 by using Service Canada’s nationwide service delivery network. This expansion provides more access to passport services in rural and remote areas—no matter where Canadians live. Canadians have more options available when applying for or renewing 5-year and 10-year passports and child passports.

“The Passport Program is one of Canada’s most valuable services that millions of Canadians rely on. As the Minister responsible for the Passport Program, my department is committed to continuously improving front-line services, maintaining our excellent service standards and providing Canadians with more accessible options when applying for or renewing a passport,” said the Hon. Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.

In 2017/2018, there were more than 4.8 million passports in Canada, which translates into more than 19,000 passports issued daily.

The expansion of passport services means that more than 97 percent of Canadians now have access to passport services within 100 km of their home.

Red Deerians can get their passports at the Service Canada location at 4901 46th St., Suite 101.

-With files from the Government of Canada