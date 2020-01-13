Giant pandas Panpan (right) and Yueyue are shown in a January 2019 handout photo from the Calgary Zoo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Zoo)

Giant panda pair born at Calgary Zoo return to China

Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue arrived safely at a research facility in the southwestern city of Chengdu

The first giant panda twins born in Canada have safely arrived in the land of their roots.

The Calgary Zoo says Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue are exploring their new panda pad at a breeding research facility in Chengdu, China.

The zoo says the pandas — whose names mean Canadian Hope and Canadian Joy — left Calgary on a flight early Friday with their keeper and a member of the facility’s veterinary team.

Their caregivers from Chengdu flew to Calgary last year to meet them and get to know their routines.

The pandas were born at the Toronto Zoo in 2015 and were transferred to Calgary with their parents in March 2018, as part of a 10-year agreement between Canada and China.

Parents Er Shun and Da Mao are to remain in Calgary until 2023.

The young pandas were to leave in October, but that was delayed by international permitting and air transport challenges.

“We’re proud to have contributed to panda research and conservation for their two-year stay with us,” Jamie Dorgan, the Calgary Zoo’s director of animal care, said in a statement Monday.

“Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue will be deeply missed by our staff, volunteers, community and indeed people right across North America who visited them during their stay in Canada.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

Just Posted

Inaugural Snowflake Ball coming to Sylvan Lake

The free inter-generational dance will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Community Centre on Jan. 24

Sylvan Lake PeeWee Lakers downed by Eckville Eagles

The Eagles won at home 7-6, Jan. 11

PHOTOS: Superheroes party at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

The Superheroes vs. Villains event at the library included costumes, stories, games and crafts

CARA approaching Sylvan Lake 2020 housing market with ‘guarded optimism’

Allan Melbourne, president of the Central Alberta Realtors Association, says it’s a buyer’s market

Canada Safety Council reminds drivers to avoid distractions while driving

Distractions, according the Canada Safety Council are dangerous, careless and preventable

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ filmmaker Dean DeBlois among Canadian Oscar nominees

Vancouver-born Dennis Gassner also got a nod for best production design

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

VIDEO: ‘Canada Strong’ campaign aims to help pay Iran plane crash victims’ funeral costs

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Queen says she understands the couple wants to start a new life for their family

‘All Canadians stand with you:’ Trudeau says Iran plane crash families will get answers

All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada

Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran

176 people were killed when Iran shot down a Boeing plane

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

New numbers confirm Alberta drivers facing higher auto insurance costs

Roughly 27 insurers operating in Alberta were granted rate hikes in recent months

Most Read