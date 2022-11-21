Volunteers with the Giving Tree program set up the tree on Nov. 18. Come in, grab a tag and help a senior have a merry Christmas. Pictured from left to right: Janet Swindon, Beverly Smith, Connie Cartwright, Marilyn Waters and Sheila Klein. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Giving Tree back in Sylvan Lake

The Giving Tree is an annual tradition that many Sylvan Lakers look forward to each year. The tree is set up by the Friends of Bethany at the downtown Shopper’s DrugMart location and is covered in tags with personalized gift suggestions for the residents at Bethany Sylvan Lake. The tree was set up on Nov. 18 this year and those that wish to participate should select a tag as soon as possible because they tend to go fast.

Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off in a gift bag at Bethany Sylvan Lake, 4700 47 Ave., Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The deadline for dropping off gifts is Dec. 12. Our Christmas elves will make sure every one of our residents receive their Christmas gifts on Christmas morning. Thank you to everyone who has made Christmas a bit more magical for our residents over the years. We wouldn’t be able to do this without your generous support.

If you’re unable to participate in the Giving Tree, please consider giving the gift of time as a volunteer. Visiting with residents, helping with recreation or special events or providing entertainment are just a few of the volunteer opportunities available. If interested, please contact Keely Boland at 403-887-7741 ext. 236.

