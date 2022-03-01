Craig James, former clerk of the British Columbia legislature, leaves B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 26, 2022. Former Speaker of the legislature, Bill Barisoff is testifying at the trial of James, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer in relation to allegations that he used his position for personal gain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

‘Glaring and egregious’: Closing arguments underway in B.C. clerk case

A special prosecutor says British Columbia’s former clerk of the legislative assembly used public funds to enrich himself in “glaring and egregious” ways.

Brock Martland made the allegation as he began closing arguments in the Crown’s case against Craig James, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust.

James’s defence is expected to present its case Wednesday.

Martland says that as the most senior officer of the legislature, James held a position akin to the CEO and was responsible for financial stewardship of the institution.

He accused James of acting outside of his duties by picking up a wood splitter and trailer for the legislature and storing them at home for a year, exploiting a weakness in the system to award himself a $258,000 retirement benefit and charging souvenirs to the public purse.

Martland says public trust in government officials is a critical part of a functioning democracy, and he alleged that James violated that trust.

“This case is about trust, specifically the public trust that we place in government officials,” Martland told the court on Tuesday.

“Our position is that the public trust was violated repeatedly and extensively by Craig James.”

