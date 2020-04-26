Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

‘I’ve noticed on the lawn area where we take the dogs, the masks are starting to appear’

When Debbie Barna takes her dogs Moe and Joey for a walk, she sees gloves and masks around her apartment building.

“I’ve noticed on the lawn area where we take the dogs, the masks are starting to appear,” she says. “It’s noticeable. You get the face masks. You get the rubber gloves.”

The property maintenance company Barna works for in Winnipeg and others in Canada are experiencing an increase in medical litter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We noticed it particularly outside of grocery stores and drug stores,” says Brian Winch of Quality Maintenance in Calgary. “I have noticed more of it spreading out to other types of businesses.

“A lot of people now, when they get gas, whether it be gloves or sanitary wipes, when they fuel up … even though there’s litter containers right by the pumps, they don’t go there. They just toss them on the ground.”

Graham Dreger of Winnipeg’s Terrace Property Maintenance has seen more discarded masks since Canada’s chief public health officer said earlier this month that wearing a non-medical mask could help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“There has obviously been an increase in masks because people weren’t wearing masks before, but I don’t think it’s as bad here as it is in other parts of the country,” Dreger says.

Greg Jankowski of Patch of Green in Milton, Ont., doesn’t see discarded wipes “but gloves and masks definitely.”

“In the parking lot and the flower beds, I guess the wind blows them when people toss them,” Jankowski says. “Any corner of the parking lot or in a stairwell going to an underground garage.”

The company owners say their crews use gloves, pickup sticks or brooms to handle litter.

“We don’t touch general garbage with our bare hands just because you never know what’s there, right?” Jankowski says.

How hazardous are those blue gloves tossed aside in parking lots in terms of an infection risk to the public?

“It’s hard to say,” says Dr. Chris Sikora, medical health officer for the Edmonton zone of Alberta Health Services.

“When we look at this discarded material, whether it’s gloves or masks from whatever source, (it) may carry viral material from the last wearer. I don’t know how long the virus would remain active or viable on those surfaces.

“After a period of time in harsh environments, sunlight, cold or wet weather, oxidated environments will break down the virus and make it non-viable.

“As a general rule, you and I would not be touching gloves on the ground. But on the flip side, you and I would be touching many door handles and frames during the day, many taps in sinks, handrails. Those are probably a higher risk.”

Sikora says that while Health Canada has deemed people wearing non-medical masks could help contain the spread of the virus, he doesn’t believe wearing gloves to the grocery store will do that.

“It doesn’t make sense to wear gloves in public.”

Medical staff have been trained to use gloves properly, says Sikora, who adds they’ll wash their hands right before putting them on and after immediately taking them off.

“You wear those gloves out in the public, you’re touching door handles, you’re touching various other things, you’re still going to touch your face, your eyes, your mouth and your nose and run the exact same risk of contamination,” he explains.

“People don’t as a general rule do hand hygiene out in public before and after putting on their gloves.”

Vancouver’s director of zero waste and resource recovery says the city is experiencing medical litter in some areas.

“To date we haven’t found it to be a major issue; however, we are concerned about the risk of improper disposal of gloves and masks,” Albert Shamess said in a statement to The Canadian Press.

“When individuals do not take responsibility to dispose of their waste properly it puts others at risk.

“Littering personal waste (e.g. used gloves, masks, tissues, sanitary wipes) on the ground is also illegal and could result in a fine.”

A City of Calgary spokesperson told The Canadian Press in an email there has been an uptick in complaints and social media commentary about litter in parking lots and public spaces from improperly disposed gloves and masks.

The city says gloves and masks are not recyclable and should be bagged and disposed of as regular garbage.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
N.S. mass murder shows the public theat of domestic violence, say experts

Just Posted

Government announces 216 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

There are now 4,233 total cases, 1,471 have recovered

Total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta climbs above 4,000

297 new cases confirmed on Friday

Public waterfront parking lots now closed in Sylvan Lake

The closure of the three parking lots was announced the morning of April 24

Eckville’s annual Bull Arena and Indoor Rodeo cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic and downturn in the economy are cited as the reason for cancellation

COVID-19 update: Mass gathering restriction will apply for ‘foreseeable future’

319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Gloves and masks become problem litter as COVID-19 prompts people to cover up

‘I’ve noticed on the lawn area where we take the dogs, the masks are starting to appear’

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

Current oil prices don’t have a direct impact

AP source: NBA training facilities to begin to reopen Friday

Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and be limited to individual sessions only

Canadian stars to unite in ‘Stronger Together’ COVID-19 broadcast benefit

Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Ryan Reynolds are among the stars slated to appear

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Husky Energy and Cenovus Energy will kick off the Q1 oilpatch earnings season on Wednesday

N.S. mass murder shows the public theat of domestic violence, say experts

Many mass killings begin with abuse of the people closest to home

Frozen North gone forever: Study of Arctic Ocean shows top of the world changing

The Arctic Ocean, where climate change has bitten deepest, may be changing faster than any other water body on Earth

Quebecers answer call to work on farms, but are they up to the task?

‘I think the crisis will build awareness to eat more locally’

Most Read