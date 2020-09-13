A Google Doodle created by Toronto-based artist Lynn Scurfield celebrates the anniversary of the first ever Terry Fox run. (Google)

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

Google has unveiled a Doodle featuring a Canadian hero on the anniversary of his first run.

On Sunday (Sept. 13), Google unveiled an illustration of Terry Fox created by Toronto-based artist Lynn Scurfield.

Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of the first ever Terry Fox run which inspired 300,000 people to walk, run or cycle in his memory and raised $3.5 million for cancer research. In the years since, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $800 million.

Fox began his Marathon of Hope on April 12, 1980, after developing cancer in his knee that required his leg to be amputated. He ran 3,339 miles (5374 kilometres) in his journey, including 21 miles on the last day of his run on Sept. 1, 1980, when he had to stop because the cancer had returned. Fox died on June 28, 1981, at just 22 years old.

In an interview with Google, Scurfield said this illustration was both nostalgic and deeply personal for her.

“The Terry Fox run is a staple of my childhood school days. Every year in September, the whole school would take part of the day off and walk around the baseball diamond in honor of his marathon,” she said.

“This topic is also meaningful to me because I was diagnosed with a very curable form of cancer called Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in late 2018 and went through both chemo and radiation for the first half of 2019. My personal experience with cancer in addition to the research I did on Terry for this Doodle has made my respect towards him grow even more. His marathon contributed a lot to both cancer and prosthetic research and continues to do so today. It’s truly amazing.”

This year, Terry Fox runs across Canada and the world will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held virtually on Sunday, Sept. 20, and has the option to track your run (or walk) through the MoveSpring app. Users can use the code TFF to register and join the Terry Fox Run challenge.

READ MORE: ‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

READ MORE: ‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CancerGoogleTerry FoxTerry Fox Run

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pro-gun marchers speak out on federal government’s assault weapon ban

Just Posted

Alberta relaxes COVID-19 rules for artists

Central zone sits at 45 active cases

Bethany Sylvan Lake residents celebrate care society’s 75th anniversary

On Sept. 10 the Bethany Care Society turned 75, and local residents celebrated with cookies

Bikers gather to celebrate Sylvan Lake boy fighting rare disease

A bike rally was held in the parking lot by the library Thursday evening

Alberta identifies first three COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Outbreaks are located at two schools in Calgary and one in Lethbridge

New stargazing event added to Sylvan Lake’s fall lineup

Picnic Under the Stars , in partnership with Kerry Wood Nature Centre, will be held on Sept. 18

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

New temporary doctor in Ponoka helps stem the flow

Physician recruitment continues to be an issue

Ponoka homeowner feels ‘disrespected’ by utility disconnection notice

Town responds with information about overdue account process

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

UPDATED: RCMP investigating alleged vehicle hit

Two protest groups gathered in Ponoka on Sept. 10

Can grandparents remain in our social bubbles when kids return to school?

Dr. Barry Pakes, a public health physician and professor at the University of Toronto, says there is plenty to consider

Most Read