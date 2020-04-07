Google report shows Albertans shopping for groceries 29 per cent less amid COVID-19

We’re all being asked to stay at home.

But are we obeying? A Google report shows mobility trends for accessing services. The data shows Albertans are complying.

Each community mobility report is broken down by location and displays the change in visits to places such as grocery stores and parks.

The report shows there’s a 55 per cent decrease in mobility trends for retail and recreation for Albertans – that includes restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, movie theatres and theme parks.

There’s a 29 per cent decrease in mobility trends for grocery and pharmacy shopping in the province.

Additionally, there is a 23 per cent decrease in mobility trends for accessing parks, 63 per cent decrease for accessing transit hubs (places such as bus and train stations) and a 41 per cent decrease for places of work.

The mobility trends for places of residence shows an increase of 13 per cent in the province.

The reports show trends over several weeks.

The reports are available for a limited time, Google says, adding so long as public health officials find them useful in their work to stop the spread of COVID-19.



