Google report shows Albertans shopping for groceries 29 per cent less amid COVID-19

Albertans staying home

We’re all being asked to stay at home.

But are we obeying? A Google report shows mobility trends for accessing services. The data shows Albertans are complying.

Each community mobility report is broken down by location and displays the change in visits to places such as grocery stores and parks.

The report shows there’s a 55 per cent decrease in mobility trends for retail and recreation for Albertans – that includes restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, movie theatres and theme parks.

There’s a 29 per cent decrease in mobility trends for grocery and pharmacy shopping in the province.

Additionally, there is a 23 per cent decrease in mobility trends for accessing parks, 63 per cent decrease for accessing transit hubs (places such as bus and train stations) and a 41 per cent decrease for places of work.

The mobility trends for places of residence shows an increase of 13 per cent in the province.

The reports show trends over several weeks.

The reports are available for a limited time, Google says, adding so long as public health officials find them useful in their work to stop the spread of COVID-19.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Echo Lacombe launches openlacombe.ca to help residents during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Wetaskiwin RCMP lay charges for an assault on police officers

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP have reported being threatened with COVID-19

Some members of the public are threatening RCMP by claiming to have COVID-19 and coughing on them.

25 new cases Tuesday in Alberta, provincial total at 1,373

Premier Jason Kenney to provide more information later in the evening

Sylvan Lake students watching morning announcements during home learning

École Mother Teresa School is posting the morning routine on its YouTube channel for students daily

Birthday Parades bring smiles to local children in Rimbey

Kelly McLean says she got the idea for birthday parades from an article in a B.C. newspaper

Alberta announces 98 new cases, provincial total at 1,348

Province provides daily update

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Wetaskiwin RCMP lay charges for an assault on police officers

Dwight Tootoosis claimed to have COVID-19 and coughed intentionally in an officer’s face.

Google report shows Albertans shopping for groceries 29 per cent less amid COVID-19

Albertans staying home

Echo Lacombe launches openlacombe.ca to help residents during COVID-19 pandemic

Website offers up-to-date information on what businesses are currently operating

Cold spring weather makes self-isolation measures easier to follow for central Albertans

March was the 13th coldest on record, says Environment Canada

Lacombe council meetings being conducted electronically due to COVID-19

Chief Administrative Officer and members of Council may participate in meetings via teleconferencing

Pandemic experts put ‘least weight’ on recovery stats, look to hospitalizations

The number of new positive tests and reports of how many people have recovered are less important

Alberta COVID-19 website provides more context on Lacombe-area cases

Website now reporting added geographical context, recoveries

Feds fast-tracked citizenship for researcher exploring COVID-19 supply chain

How Canada competing for scarce medical supplies has been a dominant issue

Most Read