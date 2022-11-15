Gord Bamford coming to Eckville for new outdoor facility

Country music star Gord Bamford will be coming to Eckville on Dec. 3, to help raise funds for a new outdoor multipurpose facility in town. (Photo submitted)

The Eckville Recreation Board (ERB) is raising funds for a new outdoor multipurpose facility, and country music star Gord Bamford is helping them do it.

“This has been in the works for many years,” said Alisa New, chair of the ERB. “Our current rink is getting old and it has needed to be replaced for quite a while.”

The new outdoor facility would house a skating rink in the winter, complete with players boxes, and in the warmer months the area would be used as a pickleball and basketball court. New said the facility would be located just west of the Friendship Centre, so the Zamboni from the arena would be able to clear the outdoor rink as needed.

The new outdoor rink would be larger than Eckville’s current outdoor rink and New said that will be a benefit for the community.

“Being so close to the arena, the teams can use it. It’s going to benefit everyone,” she said. “The only basketball courts now area at the high school, which are also getting old and outdated. This will give everybody an opportunity to do more, with more locations available.”

To help further the cause, Sylvan Lake’s Lodge 43 restaurant is donating proceeds from its November Burger Of The Month to the ERB and Bamford’s Kick COVID In The A** Part 2 Tour is coming to the Eckville Community Centre on Dec. 3. General admission tickets are $60 each or general admission and a meet-and-greet for $110 a ticket. There are also VIP table packages available. Tickets can be purchased, cash only, at the Eckville town office or through showpass.com.

“The project currently sits at a price tag of $298,000, and we expect that cost to rise in the next year,” said New. “We are hoping that not only will the community get together for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but also that they help us earn some much-needed funds.”

Follow the Eckville Recreation Board Facebook group for more information, updates and upcoming fundraising events.

