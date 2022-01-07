Gord Bamford to hit the stage in Rimbey this month

Multiple Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA), and Country Music Association (CMA) award-winning singer/songwriter Gord Bamford will be performing at the Peter Lougheed Community Centre in Rimbey on Jan. 29 as part of his Kick COVID In The A** Tour.

“I am excited to get back on the road with my band,” said Bamford in a press release. “I grew up in a small town, so it’s only natural for me to go back to the place where it all started.

“So many communities and organizations were affected hard by COVID,” said Bamford.

“I cannot wait to partner with you all and celebrate, with a return to live shows and bring people back together to enjoy the power of music.”

With 26 CCMA awards and multiple JUNO nominations, Bamford is one of the most awarded artists in Canadian country music history.

He is also the only two-time winner of Nashville’s CMA Global Country Artist.

His other accolades include being the 2019-2020 recipient of the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award, recipient of the 4-H Canada Distinguished Alumni Award and being named the inaugural host of Anthem Entertainment’s broadcast and podcast series Real Country Livin.’

Bamford established the charity The Gord Bamford Charitable Foundation in 2008 to use the recognition he had generated to give back to the community.

Over the past 14 years, the charity has raised over $4.2 million focusing primarily on children’s charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, numerous children’s hospitals across Canada and MusiCounts.

I am proud of the hard work put in by the staff and volunteers of my own Gord Bamford Charitable Foundation to support communities,” said Bamford. “We continue to support, so that many great people and fans who have helped build my brand over the years can benefit.”

Entertainment