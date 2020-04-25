Government announces 216 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

There are now 4,233 total cases, 1,471 have recovered

There are 216 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 4,233.

The latest statistics were released on the provincial government’s website Saturday afternoon.

Of the total cases, there are currently 77 people in hospital, 20 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units – 1,471 have recovered.

One more person had died as a result of the virus, bringing the total to 73 – the death was located outside of the central zone, where there has only been one fatality. There have been 46 deaths in the Calgary zone, 14 in the North zone, 10 in the Edmonton zone and two in the South zone.

There are 385 cases that are suspected of being community acquired. To date, 415 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 48 residents at these facilities have died.

There have been 121,244 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 127,165 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,718 tests have been completed.


