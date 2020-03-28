Government announces 79 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 2 in Red Deer

There are 48 cases in the central zone

There are 79 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 621.

The provincial government revealed the latest statistics Saturday afternoon.

Two new viral cases have been confirmed Red Deer, which now has has 19 total. To date, Red Deer County has seven, while Lacombe has two, Innisfail has one and there are two cases in Olds and one in Stettler and county.

There are 48 cases in the central zone, compared to 378 in the Calgary zone, 139 in the Edmonton zone, 43 in the north zone and 12 in the south zone.

In total, there have been 38 hospitalizations, with 12 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Two deaths have been reported.

Up to 54 of the 621 cases may be due to community transmission.

Twenty cases have been identified in staff and residents of continuing care facilities, including 15 in McKenzie Towne Long Term Care, one case in Rosedale on the Park and four at Shepherd’s Care Kensington Village.

There are now a total of 53 confirmed recovered cases.


