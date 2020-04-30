Government confirms one new COVID-19 case in Red Deer

There are 190 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

The City of Red Deer has one new active case of COVID-19, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer now has 36 total cases, 30 of which have recovered. Red Deer County has two active and 11 recovered cases.

There are 190 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 5,355.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, announced the latest statistics at the provincial government’s daily press conference Thursday afternoon.

Three more deaths related to COVID-19 have been announced, bringing the provincial total to 89. Neither of these three deaths were located in the central zone.

The government determined one previously announced death, thought to be related to COVID-19, was not related to the virus, meaning the total number of deaths only rose by two.

Of the total cases, 2,161 have recovered – 148,937 tests have been completed.

The City of Lacombe remains at two recovered cases and Lacombe County sits at three recovered cases. Other cases in central Alberta include: two recovered in Ponoka County, three recovered in Stettler County, one active and five recovered Mountain View County, and one active and one recovered in Clearwater County.


