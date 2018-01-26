Government leaves Red Deer Hospital expansion off priority list again

United Conservative MLAs currently speak of exclusion of hospital from priority list.

The Government of Alberta has left Central Alberta again, leaving a hospital expansion at Red Deer Regional Hospital off Alberta Health Services’ (AHS) health care infrastructure priority list.

This list includes billions in infrastructure dollars for projects in Edmonton and Calgary but ignores the only major hospital in Central Alberta, which has been faced with surgical delays, overcrowding, and a lack of specialized services.

“While the people of Central Alberta have been waiting patiently for this badly-needed project, the NDP proves time and time again that it is completely out of touch with the priorities of everyday Albertans,” said United Conservative Health Critic Tany Yao.

Olds MLA Nathan Cooper said the the government is playing politics

“It is not unreasonable for the residents of Alberta’s third largest city, and those surrounding Red Deer, to have access to proper health serves. In the meantime, central Albertans continue to face lengthy wait times or hours of travel to receive the life-saving treatment they deserve to get much closer to home.”

-Connolly

Previous story
40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor
Next story
Chinook’s Edge reaches agreement with Alberta Teachers’ Association

Just Posted

AA Midget Tigers alumni revive old tradition

Tigers alumni came together for a fundraiser for the current team, Jan. 19

Government leaves Red Deer Hospital expansion off priority list again

United Conservative MLAs currently speak of exclusion of hospital from priority list.

Chinook’s Edge reaches agreement with Alberta Teachers’ Association

The agreement is tentative and still needs approval from teachers and the board.

Five cheerleaders headed to Niagara Falls in the spring

The Sylvan Laker girls are to compete in the 2018 Canadian Finals

UPDATE: RCMP have four suspects in custody from alleged armed robbery

A high speed pursuit took place with Ponoka RCMP helping Maskwacis and Leduc detachments

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

Patrick Brown sister says he was the victim of a ‘political hit’

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown is resigning amid allegations about conduct

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

RCMP fined $550,000 in wake of fatal Moncton shooting rampage

The force was convicted of failing to provide adequate use-of-force equipment, user training

Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle to undergo psychiatric assessment

He was arrested by Ottawa police late last month and charged with various offences

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Most Read