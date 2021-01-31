(File photo by The Canadian Press)

Government of Alberta identifies 461 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Eight new deaths reported

The Government of Alberta identified 461 new COVID-19 cases and reported eight additional virus-related deaths on Sunday.

In Alberta, there are now 7,505 active cases of the virus, to go along with the 115,064 recovered cases. The provincial death toll has risen to 1,639.

The City of Red Deer currently has 187 active COVID-19 cases, which is eight more than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Meanwhile, Red Deer County has 24 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 31, the City of Lacombe has 18, Lacombe County has 31, Clearwater County has 59, Mountain View County has 11, Olds has five and Stettler County has six.

In the local geographic area setting of the map, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 161 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 15 active cases, and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has two.

The Alberta Health Services central zone has 700 active COVID-19 cases, the Calgary zone has 3,026, the Edmonton zone has 2,475, the north zone has 947 and the south zone has 334. The locations of 23 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 561 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 101 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 44 are hospitalized, with six of those individuals in an ICU.

“If you have a cough, fever, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat or any other symptom of COVID-19 please remember to stay home and complete the AHS self-assessment to arrange for testing,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Sunday afternoon.


