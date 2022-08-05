Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Government to use regulation to ban handgun imports in two weeks

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Canada plans to temporarily ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament, using a regulatory measure that comes into effect in two weeks.

The change will last until a permanent freeze is passed in Parliament and comes into force.

The government tabled gun control legislation in May that includes a national freeze on the importation, purchase, sale and transfer of handguns in Canada but it has not yet passed.

The temporary ban will prevent businesses from importing handguns into Canada with a few exceptions that mirror those in the legislation tabled in May.

As foreign affairs minister, Mélanie Joly says she has the authority to ban any import or export permit in Canada.

Government trade data shows Canada imported $26.4 million worth of pistols and revolvers between January and June — a 52 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Previous story
Forestburg vet legally barred from practicing amid accusations of disobeying tribunal
Next story
Suncor must stop diagnosing and start executing workplace safety changes: Interim CEO

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Cyclist Steven Bedford will be riding throughout the month of August to raise funds for childhood cancer. Photo submitted.
Lacombe cyclist Steven Bedford surpasses fundraising goal for kids with cancer

The new Canyon Coaster at Canyon Ski Resort, which opens to the public Friday, is the first alpine coaster in Alberta. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)
Canyon Ski Resort’s new alpine coaster opens Friday

Serfas was a registered veterinarian with the Alberta Medical Veterinary Association since 1997. He operated the Forestburg Medical Clinic about 150 kilometres east of Red Deer. (Facebook photo)
Forestburg vet legally barred from practicing amid accusations of disobeying tribunal

A county of Wetaskiwin Farmer beats the heat with an umbrella rigged up to a tractor as he takes to the fields. Photo by Shaela Dansereau/Black Press)
Recent weather tough on central Alberta farmers