Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with reporters before attending caucus on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Ottawa. He says there were times during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests that the three levels of government were not working together as well as they could.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Governments weren’t always working in tandem during ‘Freedom Convoy’: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there were times during the “Freedom Convoy” protests last winter that the three levels of government were not working together as well as they could.

But he says what’s important is that in the end, everyone came together to end the occupation of downtown Ottawa.

A transcript released Tuesday of a phone call between Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson shows that Trudeau accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of “hiding from his responsibility” to help with the convoy for political reasons.

The document was presented as evidence submitted to the public order emergency commission, which is examining the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14.

Correspondence presented to the inquiry shows city and federal officials felt Ford’s government was absent from meetings called to deal with the demonstrators who were refusing to leave the streets around Parliament Hill.

Earlier this week, Ford said he supported Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act, and that they stood shoulder to shoulder.

Previous story
Groups want planned handgun freeze exemption to include wider range of sport shooters
Next story
Putin declares Martial Law in Ukrainian regions annexed by Russian Forces

Just Posted

Brett Gardiner was recently named the CPRA Announcer of the Year, an award he’s now won 11 consecutive times. (Photo submitted)
Gardiner named CPRA Announcer of the Year for 11th time

Sylvan Lake actors Everett Dool (left) and Layne Zazalak are pictured rehearsing one of the four plays for the Theatre Trail that took place in the fall. The Sylvan Lake Theatre will be hosting a workshop and storytelling circles to encourage more people to try theatre. (Contributed photo by Megan Routhier)
Sylvan Lake Theatre offering opportunity to develop skills

League play for the Sylvan Lake Curling Club has started up again. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Curling season starts up again in Sylvan Lake

Janelle Silvey, left, and volunteer Sharon Alexander have been standing watch over the Flags of Remembrance display at Centennial Park, to prevent any further vandalism and they’re asing for more volunteers to help out. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Volunteers protecting veterans flags