Gov’t confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

60 are in hospital due to the virus

The Government of Alberta has confirmed 72 new COVID-19 cases in the province.

The latest statistics were released on the provincial government’s website Saturday afternoon.

There has now been a total of 6,587 confirmed cases – 1,084 are active, 5,377 have recovered and 126 have died. The government confirmed one new death caused by COVID-19. The new death was not located within the central zone.

Sixty people are in hospital as a result of the virus. Eight of those 60 are in an intensive care unit.

The City of Red Deer still has two active and 35 recovered cases, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website. Meanwhile Red Deer County sits at four active and 12 recovered cases.

Ponoka County has one active and two recovered cases, Stettler County and Clearwater County both have two recovered cases and Mountain View County has two active and six recovered cases.

Lacombe County has three recovered cases and the City of Lacombe has two recovered cases.

There have been 630 cases to date with an unknown exposure.

Albertans are asked to follow public health guidelines and take extra steps to keep members of their household safe if they are heading to provincial parks, cottages and onto public land this weekend. This includes:

  • Respecting the health and safety of small communities along the way by planning their trip without stops for gas or food, where possible;
  • Continuing to practise physical distancing and proper hand-washing;
  • Respecting municipal restrictions for playgrounds. If playgrounds can be accessed, encourage children to play with children in the same household or their cohort family, sanitize hands before or after playing on a play structure, and remember to wash everyone’s hands thoroughly as soon as possible;
  • Downloading the ABTraceTogether app and turning it on when leaving home.

Provincial parks are open, but some facilities remain closed, campfires are not permitted, and camping does not open until June 1.

