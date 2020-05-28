Gov’t of Alberta confirms 29 new COVID-19 cases

Of the total 6,955 confirmed cases, 652 are active

The Alberta government has confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the total 6,955 confirmed cases in the province, 652 are active, 6,160 have recovered and 143 have died.

There are only two active COVID-19 cases in the central zone, according to the provincial government’s latest statistics released Thursday afternoon.

There has been 99 confirmed cases in the central zone – 96 have recovered and one has died.

The city of Red Deer remains at one active and 36 recovered cases, while Red Deer County has one active and 15 recovered.

The City of Lacombe, Clearwater County and Stettler County have two recovered cases each. Lacombe County and Ponoka County both have three recovered cases.

Two new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Alberta on Thursday – neither of these deaths were within the central zone.

Provincially, 50 people are in the hospital as a result of the virus, which is seven more than in Wednesday’s provincial update.

The number of people admitted into an intensive care unit remains at four.



