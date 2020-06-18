The Government of Alberta confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Gov’t of Alberta confirms 49 new COVID-19 cases

Central zone remains at two active cases

Alberta has confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases, but the province’s central zone remains at just two active cases.

Of the total 7,579 cases confirmed by the province, 489 are active, 6,938 have recovered and 152 have died.

Currently, 34 Albertans are in hospital due to COVID-19. Six of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

There are no COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the central zone.

Provincially, there are 489 active cases: 222 in Calgary, 200 in Edmonton, 33 in the north zone, 30 in the south zone, two in the central zone and two in an unknown location.

Red Deer and Drumheller are the locations of the central zone’s only active cases.

In addition to Red Deer’s one active case, 34 have recovered from the virus in the city.

The Town of Sylvan Lake, Ponoka County and City of Lacombe each have two recovered cases, while Lacombe County and Stettler County each have three recovered cases.

Twelve have recovered in Red Deer County, four have recovered in both the Town of Olds and Mountain View County and one has recovered in Clearwater County.

To date, 364,729 tests have been completed in Alberta.


