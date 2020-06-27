Gov’t of Alberta confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

520 confirmed cases are currently active in the province

The provincial government has reported 69 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

The latest statistics were released on the government’s website Saturday afternoon.

Of the 7,957 total confirmed cases, 520 are active, 7,283 have recovered and 154 have died.

There are now just two active cases in Alberta’s central zone: one in Red Deer and another in Beaver County.

Forty-two Albertans are currently in hospital due to the virus. Eight of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. There are no COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the central zone.

On Saturday, the Government of Alberta put out a statement, calling on Albertans to “remember who they’re protecting” from the virus.

Older Albertans and people with heart disease, diabetes or other underlying medical conditions are the most at risk of experiencing severe health outcomes, the government said.

Of the 154 reported deaths in Alberta, 139 were individuals over the age of 70. Almost 90 per cent of those who died from COVID-19 had two or more underlying conditions.

“Albertans have faced COVID-19 as they do any other obstacle – head-on, with grit and determination,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

“Our government will continue providing unprecedented support for vulnerable groups, but we need everyone to act responsibly and encourage others to do the same. Simple actions save lives, so let’s all keep doing our part.”

The government says it is extending the “robust supports” put in place during the spring to protect at-risk Albertans.

This includes $14.2 million a month in additional funding to help keep residents and staff safe in long-term care, designated supportive living facilities and seniors lodges. Funding will continue until the orders from Alberta’s chief medical officer of health are lifted. It is being distributed in co-ordination with Alberta Health Services and Seniors and Housing.

Operators are using this money to pay for enhanced staffing and extra cleaning supplies, and to address lost accommodation revenue. Long-term care and designated supportive living operators have already received $38.7 million.

The wage top-up of an additional $2 per hour for health-care aides at contracting continuing care facilities will also continue, along with funds to increase staffing levels, at a cost of $7.3 million a month.

To date, 428,743 tests have been completed in Alberta.


Most Read