Gov’t of Alberta identifies 348 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Central zone currently has 654 active cases

The Government of Alberta confirmed 348 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

There are now 6,266 active cases of the virus of the province, to go along with 118,445 recovered cases. An additional 12 virus-related deaths were reported on Saturday as well, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,705.

The City of Red Deer has 247 active COVID-19 cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer County has 22 active cases, Clearwater County has 38, Sylvan Lake has 26, Lacombe County 26, the City of Lacombe 23, Mountain View County has eight, the Town of Olds has three and Stettler County has five.

On the local geographic area setting of the online map, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 112 active cases of the virus. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County, has 13 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has one.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone currently has 654 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 2,561, the Edmonton zone has 1,940, the north zone has 794 and the south zone has 304. The locations of 13 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 457 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, with 84 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 32 people have been hospitalized – five of those individuals have been admitted into an ICU.

“It’s important that we remain vigilant and follow public health guidance so we can continue on the path forward,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

“Please continue to refrain from indoor social gatherings. Wear a mask when in an indoor public setting and stay home if you’re sick.”


