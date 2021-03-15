Gov’t of Alberta identifies 364 new COVID-19 cases Monday

On Monday, the Government of Alberta identified 364 new COVID-19 cases, including 65 new cases in variants of concern, and reported three new deaths in the province.

The City of Red Deer now has 105 active COVID-19 cases, according to geospatial mapping available on the provincial government’s website.

Over the weekend two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Red Deer. A total of 33 deaths in the city have now been attributed to the virus.

Additionally, the Alberta’s first confirmed cases of the P.1 variant, which was first first detected in Brazil, was also identified Sunday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said both confirmed cases of this variant are travel-related and were detected through the “aggressive screening processes” in place. These cases are already isolating and anyone at risk is being contacted by the government’s contact-tracing team, she added.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

In that setting, Red Deer County has 15 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 13, Clearwater County has 32, Lacombe County has 31, the City of Lacombe has 25, Mountain View County has 18, Olds has nine and Stettler County has six.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 47 active cases. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, has 42 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 23 active cases.

The central zone has 460 active cases of the virus, while the Calgary zone has 1,779, the Edmonton zone has 1,160, the north zone has 818 and the south zone has 588. The locations of six active cases are currently unknown.

Provincially, 255 people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 – 42 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. Twenty-five people have been hospitalized in the central zone, with five of those individuals in an ICU.

More to come.



