Gov’t of Alberta identifies 555 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

The Government of Alberta identified 555 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

This increase in cases includes an additional 184 variant of concern cases, Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

There are now 5,971 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, to go along with the 134,000 recovered cases. Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported as well, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,963.

The City of Red Deer currently has 123 active cases of the virus, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. This is an increase of 12 cases from Saturday.

When looking at the geospatial mapping on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 18 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 20, the City of Lacombe has 41, Lacombe County has 42, Clearwater County has 26, Mountain View County has 12, Olds has 10 and Stettler County has six.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 60 active cases. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, has 91 active cases and Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 20.

Overall, the central zone has 575 active cases of the virus, while the Calgary zone has 2,465, the Edmonton zone has 1,374, the north zone has 778 and the south zone has 762. The locations of 17 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 282 people are currently hospitalized by the virus – 47 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 36 have been hospitalized, with six of those individuals in an ICU.

As of Saturday, 459,856 vaccine doses have been administered.



