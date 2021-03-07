File photo

Gov’t of Alberta identifies estimated 300 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Online COVID-19 dashboard unavailable as upgrades being completed

The Government of Alberta has identified an estimated 300 new COVID-19 cases.

The online COVID-19 dashboard was not updated Sunday as system upgrades were being completed. As a result, only preliminary data was released and geographic information was not available. Full numbers are expected to be posted Monday.

About 8,100 tests were completed over the past 24 hours, giving an approximate four per cent positivity rate. There have been 290,931 vaccine doses administered in Alberta – 90,937 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.

In Saturday’s update, the City of Red Deer had 288 active cases of the virus, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

With municipality setting on the mapping, Red Deer County had 23 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County had 31, the City of Lacombe had 17, Clearwater County had 17, Sylvan Lake had 13, Mountain View County had 20, Olds had eight and Stettler County had one.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 35 active cases. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, had 15 active. Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, had six active cases.

“Community transmission impacts all of us, including those in school. We all have a responsibility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Saturday on Twitter.

Hinshaw said the number of active cases in school-aged children has “declined significantly” since classes resumed Jan. 11, showing health measure in place are effective at reducing in-school transmission.

“Health officials have not required any school closures to date, though sometimes operational decisions can be made by a school authority. Local AHS officials work with cases and schools to prevent spread and protect the health of everyone involved,” she said.

“COVID-19 is still here and very much a threat. When cases rise in the community, we see cases rise in younger people too. We have seen a small increase in cases 5-19 in recent days.”

Hinshaw said this is why all Albertans must do their part to keep COVID-19 out of schools.

“This includes making safe choices outside of school, during the hours before and after class. These are just as important,” she said.

“Let’s all keep following the public health measures in place and make safe choices every day to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our province.”


