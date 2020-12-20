Gov’t of Alberta reports another 1,286 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

The Government of Alberta reported a second COVID-19 death in Red Deer on Sunday.

The city now has two deaths in total, according geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. The city’s first death was reported on Friday.

Red Deer currently has 431 active COVID-19 cases, while Red Deer County has 90, Clearwater County has 87, Lacombe County has 44, Lacombe has 27, Mountain View County has 35, Olds has 28, Sylvan Lake has 27 and Stettler has 20. Collectively, Ponoka County and Wetaskiwin County have 421.

Provincially, another 1,286 COVID-19 cases were identified on Sunday.

The total number of active cases is now 19,201 in Alberta, to go along with 70,167 recovered cases. There were also 10 new deaths reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 851.

In Alberta Health Services’ central zone there are 1,508 active cases of the virus – the Edmonton zone has 9,154, the Calgary zone has 6,853, the north zone has 1,107, the south zone has 477 and the locations for 102 active cases are currently unknown.

There are 760 people in Alberta who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 – 149 of those individuals are currently in intensive care. Seventy-two people in the central zone are in hospital, with nine of those individuals in an ICU.

“Additional restrictions may mean longer lines at grocery stores or other retail locations. Please remember to be patient; the holiday season is always busy and stressful and this year, more than ever, we need to show kindness to others,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Sunday afternoon.

“Please take restrictions seriously. And if you do go out, follow public health guidance: wash your hands, wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Most importantly, stay home if you feel even slightly sick and please book a test.”



