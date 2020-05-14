Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce plans to begin a phased-in opening of federal parks and historic sites, in a May 14, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Gradual reopening of national parks, historic sites to be announced

None are expected be open for the long weekend

OTTAWA — Canada is slowly beginning to emerge from its COVID-19 cocoon, with the federal government poised to announce a gradual reopening of national parks and heritage sites, and more provinces taking the first halting steps toward a return to normal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson are expected to announce today plans to begin a phased-in opening of federal parks and historic sites across the country.

Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.

The gradual reopenings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

The plan involves some 38 parks and 171 historic sites, including lighthouses, forts, canals and monuments, that are administered by Parks Canada.

However, none of them are expected to be open in time for the coming long weekend.

Alberta, meanwhile, begins implementing today the first phase of its relaunch strategy, with retail stores, hair salons, museums, daycares and day camps allowed to open, with restrictions. Restaurants and cafes can also reopen but only at half capacity.

The reopenings apply across the province, except in Calgary and Brooks, which will have to wait until May 25.

Calgary’s rate of infection is more than twice that of the provincial average and Brooks is struggling with a spike in cases linked to a meat-packing plant in the city.

Premier Doug Ford is set to disclose today the details for the first stage of Ontario’s reopening, although it’s not expected to be implemented for some time yet. The first stage is expected to include some seasonal businesses, low-risk workplaces and essential services.

Although Ontario’s case load has been trending downward, the province’s chief public health officer, Dr. David Williams, said earlier this week it’s not falling rapidly enough yet to allow for first stage re-openings.

Quebec, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia have all taken some tentative first steps toward reopening their economies. But Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon have not yet lifted restrictions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.

CoronavirusParks Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests
Next story
Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic could herald a rise in superbugs

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Skate Park reopening delayed six days

The skate park is scheduled to reopen on May 20, after upgrades are completed

Some Alberta businesses can open Thursday, gov’t announces

Provincial gov’t proceeding with Stage 1 of relaunch strategy

Central Alberta Raceways starts season with COVID-19 restrictions

Owner hoping for larger car counts as Albertan relaunch progresses

Whether some Alberta businesses can open Thursday will be known Wednesday

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake businesses plan to combat COVID-19 summer woes

The cancellation of summer events and health guidelines put a restraint on the busy summer months

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Typhoon hits Philippines as some places see pandemic relief

Typhoon Vongfong strikes

Manufacturing sales fell 9.2% in March as factories closed due to the pandemic

Sales fell in 17 of 21 industries

Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic could herald a rise in superbugs

Antimicrobial resistance killed 5,400 in 2018

Gradual reopening of national parks, historic sites to be announced

None are expected be open for the long weekend

Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests

Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests

Nova Scotia premier waiting for feds before determining mass shooting inquiry

Nova Scotia premier waiting for feds before determining mass shooting inquiry

Judge finds abuse, but Calgary man acquitted in death of four-year-old daughter

Judge finds abuse, but Calgary man acquitted in death of four-year-old daughter

Trudeau taps Karen Hogan to replace the late Michael Ferguson as auditor general

Trudeau taps Karen Hogan to replace the late Michael Ferguson as auditor general

Most Read