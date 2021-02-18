(Trail Times file photo)

(Trail Times file photo)

Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

A grand jury has decided not to file charges against a police officer who fatally shot a teenager following a chase last summer in a suburb near Atlanta.

A grand jury heard evidence Thursday in the death of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt. The grand jury’s decision clears the officer who killed the teen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Truitt was shot twice in the back last July 13 after exiting a stolen car following a chase near Austell, in Cobb County, about 16 miles (25 kilometres) west of downtown Atlanta. He was one of three teens inside the vehicle that was spotted by police about 11:20 p.m. that night. He later died at a hospital.

“There is no justice in Cobb County,” attorney Gerald Griggs, an attorney for Truitt’s family, told the newspaper. “A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat, and he was shot in the back and killed.”

Griggs and fellow family attorney Jackie Patterson had implored county officials to release a videotape of the shooting while pressing for the district attorney’s office to bring murder charges against the officer, whose name has not been released.

Police have said Truitt had a gun and that within seconds of an officer giving chase, Truitt was shot twice. The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office said video and still photographs showed the gun Truitt was holding when he was shot.

Police in Cobb County have confirmed that the officer is still employed by the department.

District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr. said the case is now considered closed.

READ MORE: Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

READ MORE: U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New high: Red Deer jumps to 493 active COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

A total of 16,300 lab tests Thursday showed an eight per cent positivity rate for Alberta, the chief medical officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter on Friday. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
New high: Red Deer jumps to 493 active COVID-19 cases

7 new deaths, 415 additional COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Health Minister Rona Ambrose escort new Conservative MP David Yurdiga in the House of Commons in Ottawa on September 15, 2014. RCMP in Fort McMurray, Alta., say they have arrested a man accused of threatening Conservative member of Parliament David Yurdiga. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
RCMP charge Alberta man accused of threatening Conservative MP David Yurdiga

RCMP say Parliament Hill Security has taken measures to ensure the safety of Yurdiga and his staff.

File Photo
Central Alberta Youth Unlimited receives grant to support mental health

The grant is issued under Phase I of the UCP’s Community Grant Funding Program

COVID
277 new COVID cases in Alberta

Seven more people have died bringing total to 1,798

Janice Fogarty is a communication specialist who has launched a podcast to help small businesses integrate digital marketing and networking. (Photo by 6Hearts Creative Studio)
Sylvan Lake entrepreneur shifts business with new online model

Janice Fogarty launched a podcast to help small businesses integrate digital marketing, networking

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

File photo
Rural Municipalities of Alberta provides information on potential provincial policing service

RMA is presenting the issue to Alberta council’s through their Issue Backgrounder tool.

Pastor James Coates of GraceLife church was remanded in custody after refusing to abide by conditions of his release pending trial. (Pixabay.com)
Pastor of Alberta church accused of breaking COVID-19 health rules held in custody

Recent Sunday services have had up to 300 members

A model of the COVID-19 virus displayed at the National Institutes of Health, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. AP/Evan Vucci
Here are 5 projects by companies tackling COVID-19 to watch in Canada

Provinces are sequencing COVID-positive samples at different rates for an average of about five per cent

Minister of Justice David Lametti responds to a question during a news conference about training for judges Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Ottawa. The Trudeau government has tabled legislation to repeal mandatory-minimum penalties for certain drug offences, saying they do not deter crime and unfairly affect Indigenous and Black offenders.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals propose federal criminal reforms aimed at systemic racism in justice system

Justice Minister David Lametti says serious criminals deserve to be punished and kept away from communities

Most Read