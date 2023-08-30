Grand opening planned for Lacombe County’s Burns Nature Park

Lacombe County is set to introduce a brand-new amenity for local communities to enjoy.

A grand opening for Burns Nature Park — on the east side of Sylvan Lake, at the very west end of Aspelund Road — is planned for Sept. 8 from noon to 3 p.m.

Burns Nature Park is a 20-acre nature sanctuary that was donated to the County by James and Patricia Burns, long-time and active members of the community.

“We are so pleased to offer this area to people of all ages and interests so they can enjoy the outdoors in our beautiful county,” said Reeve Barb Shepherd.

“We thank the Burns family for their generous contribution to the residents and visitors of the Sylvan Lake area.”

The Burns family realized the environmental value of their family property and decided to make it available for public enjoyment while conserving its natural features for the benefit of future generations.

The Park is currently owned and stewarded by the County and features hiking trails, a view of Sylvan Lake, interpretive signage, and bench areas.

“Burns Nature Park will continue to provide immense ecosystem service benefits to the Sylvan Lake area for generations to come,” said the County’s Director of Planning Services Dale Freitag.

The Park features a poplar forest, a riparian shoreline, and a wetland area with numerous species of plants and animals that characterize Sylvan Lake’s terrestrial ecosystem.

“We express immense gratitude to the Burns family for allowing us to showcase this ecosystem for public education and enjoyment.”

The grand opening will kick off with a free barbeque lunch at noon followed by a ceremony at 1 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m. the Park will be open for the public to explore. There will also be prizes for all attendees.

“On behalf of Lacombe County, we invite all members of the community out on Sept. 8 at noon to celebrate the opening of this Park with us,” said County Manager Tim Timmons.

“We also encourage our partner municipalities around Sylvan Lake to join us in these celebrations.”