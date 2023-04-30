The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Residents of a hamlet approximately 80 kilometres west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate due to an encroaching grass fire.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Grass fires force evacuations near Edmonton

Residents of three communities west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to an encroaching grass fire.

RCMP say due to high winds, a fire in Parkland County is quickly heading west towards the hamlets of Entwistle and Evansburg.

Alberta Emergency Alert says Parkland County has ordered that everyone west of Range Road 65, north of Township Road 530 to Township Road 534, including all residents of Entwistle, must evacuate immediately.

A second emergency alert has ordered all residents of the hamlet of Evansburg and those in the area directly south of the hamlet in Yellowhead County to evacuate their properties immediately.

Just before 3 a.m. local time, the Alberta Emergency Management Agency issued a third emergency alert for Yellowhead County. All residents in the Lobstick Resort and those from Range Road 92 and Township Road 542 to Township Road 550 in Yellowhead County are ordered to immediately leave the area.

The critical alerts advised people to collect important documents, medications, and enough food and water to be away for at least three days.

Evacuees from Entwistle are advised to head west on Highway 16, while those from Evansburg should also head west. RCMP say people in Entwistle can go to Tomahawk Community Centre, while those in Evansburg should go to the Wildwood Recreation Complex or the Peers Multiplex. Evacuees from Yellowhead County are bring told to go to the Wildwood Hall.

They say further information will be provided at those locations.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Possible remains of allegedly murdered eight-year-old discovered in Maskwacis
Next story
Deadly heat waves threaten older people as summer nears in the U.S.

Just Posted

April is International Guitar Month. How much do you know about guitars and guitarists? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?

An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton on Oct. 2, 2017. Police in Edmonton say they believe they've found the remains of an eight-year-old girl who they've alleged was murdered.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Possible remains of allegedly murdered eight-year-old discovered in Maskwacis

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake passes Advertising Bylaw

Colleen Nash, front-line education worker and secretary-treasurer of CUPE Alberta, said students are highly diverse in their needs which means investing properly in the educational assistants and other specialized personnel to ensure equity in outcomes. (File photo by BLACK PRESS news services)
Public Interest Alberta prepares blueprint for public education prior to election