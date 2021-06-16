Green party Leader Annamie Paul speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Paul has survived another day of party strife after a planned ouster shifted course, leaving her with a tenuous grip on power ahead of a likely federal election this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Green Leader Annamie Paul survives planned ouster, but post remains precarious

Paul urged to repudiate past remarks from a former adviser and reiterate support for her caucus

Green Leader Annamie Paul has survived another day of party strife after a move to push her out shifted course, leaving her with a tenuous grip on power ahead of a likely federal election this year.

Paul went into an emergency meeting of the party’s governing body last night to face a no-confidence motion from party brass that sought to oust her through a drawn-out process that would culminate in a vote among the membership.

Instead, the tense virtual gathering resulted in a different motion that asks the leader and Green MP Paul Manly to arrange a joint statement where Paul repudiates past remarks from a former adviser and reiterates her support for caucus.

Paul spokeswoman Rosie Emery confirmed that otherwise a vote of no-confidence in the leader will take place on July 20.

The Green caucus, which includes former leader Elizabeth May, is now down to two after MP Jenica Atwin defected to the Liberals last week, citing internal clashes over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a key reason for her decision.

Lia Renaud resigned as one of the federal council’s 15 members last night, telling The Canadian Press she “could not in good conscience continue” her support for Paul, but that she is still backing May and Manly.

—The Canadian Press

