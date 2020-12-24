Grocery stores in central Alberta report COVID-19 cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (Photo by the Canadian Press/AP-NIAID-RML via AP)

In the last few weeks Loblaws and Sobeys had seven workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Red Deer.

The Real Canadian Superstore reported four Red Deer workers tested positive for the virus as of Dec 20. The last days they worked were on Dec. 9, 10, 14 at the store located at 5016 51 Ave.

Sobeys stores had three workers tested positive:

As of Dec. 16, Sobeys, at 2110 50th Ave., reported a COVID-positive employee who last worked Dec. 12.

As of Dec. 8, Safeway, at 4408 50 Ave., reported a COVID-positive employee who last worked Dec. 6.

As of Dec. 9, IGA, at 3839 40 Ave., reported a COVID-positive employee who last worked on Dec 6.

Elsewhere in central Alberta:

As of Dec. 17, Shoppers Drug Mart, at 5207 48th Street, in Rocky Mountain House, reported an employee tested positive who last worked Dec. 13.

As of Dec. 15, Gord’s NOFRILLS, at 5561 AB-53, in Ponoka, reported an employee tested positive who last worked on Dec. 11.

As of Dec. 8, Safeway Liquor, at #500, 3715 – 47 Ave. in Sylvan Lake, reported an employee tested positive who last worked on Dec. 1.

As of Dec. 16, Sobeys, at 4607 50th St, in Stettler, reported an employee tested positive who last worked on Dec. 12.



