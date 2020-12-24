This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (Photo by the Canadian Press/AP-NIAID-RML via AP)

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (Photo by the Canadian Press/AP-NIAID-RML via AP)

Grocery stores in central Alberta report COVID-19 cases

Red Deer and central Alberta stores

In the last few weeks Loblaws and Sobeys had seven workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Red Deer.

The Real Canadian Superstore reported four Red Deer workers tested positive for the virus as of Dec 20. The last days they worked were on Dec. 9, 10, 14 at the store located at 5016 51 Ave.

Sobeys stores had three workers tested positive:

  • As of Dec. 16, Sobeys, at 2110 50th Ave., reported a COVID-positive employee who last worked Dec. 12.
  • As of Dec. 8, Safeway, at 4408 50 Ave., reported a COVID-positive employee who last worked Dec. 6.
  • As of Dec. 9, IGA, at 3839 40 Ave., reported a COVID-positive employee who last worked on Dec 6.

Elsewhere in central Alberta:

  • As of Dec. 17, Shoppers Drug Mart, at 5207 48th Street, in Rocky Mountain House, reported an employee tested positive who last worked Dec. 13.
  • As of Dec. 15, Gord’s NOFRILLS, at 5561 AB-53, in Ponoka, reported an employee tested positive who last worked on Dec. 11.
  • As of Dec. 8, Safeway Liquor, at #500, 3715 – 47 Ave. in Sylvan Lake, reported an employee tested positive who last worked on Dec. 1.
  • As of Dec. 16, Sobeys, at 4607 50th St, in Stettler, reported an employee tested positive who last worked on Dec. 12.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year

Just Posted

A Year in Review: February

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

SPARC members pose for a photo outside Bethany Sylvan Lake along with the numerous gifts they collected for seniors. (Photo Submitted)
SPARC Parent Association brings holiday cheer to Sylvan Lake seniors

SPARC brought gifts to staff and residents at Bethany Sylvan Lake and the Sylvan Lake Lodge

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 1,301 additional cases

Central zone has 1,391 active cases of the virus

Some locals watch the parade as it made its way down Lakeshore Drive, Tuesday night. The Santa Cruise was put together at the last minute by Al Cameron and Jay Scotian. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Santa Cruises through Sylvan Lake

Local businesses decorated their vehicles an slowly strolled through town for a mini Santa Parade

A person walks past a COVID-19 restrictions sign during in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ontario is reporting a new daily record for COVID-19 infections as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges this Christmas won’t be the one Canadians had hoped for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year

Pandemic means families aren’t supposed to gather the way they normally would for Christmas

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (Photo by the Canadian Press/AP-NIAID-RML via AP)
Grocery stores in central Alberta report COVID-19 cases

Red Deer and central Alberta stores

(File)
No criminal charges for southern Alberta police in ‘Star Wars’ storm trooper arrest

Lethbridge police say there will now be a professional misconduct investigation

Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference to announce $43 million in repairs and improvements to provincial parks at a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
United Conservatives back down on Alberta parks, declare victory: professor

The government has promised legislation to modernize Alberta’s Parks Act

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

(Lethbridge Police Service Facebook photo)
Missing money found, no criminal charges involving Alberta drug site: police

The province says it still has concerns and won’t be restoring funding

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

Most Read