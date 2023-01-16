Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new lithium mine in northern Quebec can go ahead with more than 270 conditions to protect wildlife and respect Indigenous use of the lands of traditional purposes. A container of lithium carbonate sits in a shipping warehouse at a lithium facility, in Silver Peak, Nev., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher

Guilbeault gives green light to James Bay lithium mine with 271 conditions

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new lithium mine in northern Quebec can go ahead with more than 270 conditions to protect wildlife and respect Indigenous use of the lands of traditional purposes.

The James Bay mine is expected to produce lithium for up to two decades, mainly for use in North America’s electric vehicle and battery manufacturing industries.

Lithium is one of the six critical minerals identified as a priority in the federal government’s new critical minerals strategy, which aims to make Canada a global mining powerhouse for the metals and minerals used in the electric vehicle industry.

The only active lithium mine in Canada today is owned and operated by China’s Sinomine Resource Group in northern Manitoba and all of that lithium is shipped to China.

The James Bay project is the first Canadian project for Australia’s Allkem and is supposed to start producing lithium in 2024.

The project is supposed to create 280 jobs during the construction phase and about 160 on average once in operation.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CREA predicts 2023 home sales to edge down 0.5% from 2022 mark
Next story
Tech, energy and industrials help lead S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading

Just Posted

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

The Strathcona Cup as shown on the tour website.
Scottish invasion of curlers coming to Sylvan Lake

Defence lawyer Maurice Collard (left) with Glen Carritt outside Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday shortly after assault and mischief charges laid after an alleged altercation during a Freedom Convoy rally in February 2022 were dropped by the Crown prosecutor. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Charges dropped against 2022 Freedom Convoy organizer

Burman University in Lacombe is switching to online delivery starting March 23 due to ongoing coronavirus. Photo contributed
Burman University offering new micro-credential programs