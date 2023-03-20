Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault looks on as Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons, Monday, March 20, 2023 in Ottawa. Guilbeault is emphasizing his call for stronger links between Ottawa and Alberta when it comes to environmental protection in the oilsands.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Guilbeault wants stronger links with Alberta on issues of oilsands tailings ponds

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is emphasizing his call for stronger links between Ottawa and Alberta when it comes to environmental protection in the oilsands.

Guilbeault repeated today his plan for a new body with federal and provincial members that would share information, especially on environmental emergencies like the releases from Imperial Oil’s Kearl mine in Alberta.

Guilbeault, in a letter last week to his provincial counterpart, Sonya Savage, spelled out what he’s hoping to see.

He says he wants the new federal-provincial body to have a say in remediation and containment of the ponds, as well as about notifications for spills or seeps.

Guilbeault also wants the body to look at reform of water monitoring in the area.

In her public statements, Savage has agreed to the need to look at communication between the two levels of government.

