Gull Lake Golf Course among Alberta golf courses that re-opened this weekend

Gull Lake Golf Course re-opened this weekend and is operating following AHS mandates. Photo from Gull Lake Golf Course website.

Alberta golf courses received the green light to re-open this weekend amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The re-openings come after the Government of Alberta announced the three-phase Alberta Re-launch Strategy.

Gull Lake Golf Course in Rimbey was one of many Alberta courses to open on Saturday, May 2. With sunshine all day Saturday the weather was agreeable for golfers returning to the course.

Owner of Gull Lake Golf Course, Carla McCann, said that she was very pleased with how respectful and responsible golfers were being this weekend in regards to the restrictions still in place for golfers during COVID-19.

Gull Lake Golf Course is following all the COVID-19 protocols set out by the government and Alberta Health Services.

Some of these restrictions include that golfers not be allowed inside clubhouses during the province’s initial re-launch, all power and pull carts are to be sanitized before and after use, and only one golfer will be allowed per cart unless golfers live in the same house.

All tee times also have to be pre-booked.

In addition to only taking pre-booked tee times, Gull Lake Golf Course has scheduled their t-times at 20 minutes apart.

Although access to the clubhouse is restricted for golfers, Gull Lake Golf has set up a separate access point to ensure golfers are able to use the washroom if needed.

Extensive cleaning measures are being taken around the shop throughout the opening hours as well.

Although today Alberta weather has made a switch to cold and dreary, the forecast for the rest of the week shows warmer temperatures and more sun to come, which will likely lead more golfers out of isolation and to the greens.

McCann says she hopes golfers can “come out and enjoy yourself and follow the COVID rules.”

