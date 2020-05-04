Gull Lake Golf Course re-opened this weekend and is operating following AHS mandates. Photo from Gull Lake Golf Course website.

Gull Lake Golf Course among Alberta golf courses that re-opened this weekend

Golf courses across Alberta re-opened this weekend following Alberta’s Re-launch Strategy.

Alberta golf courses received the green light to re-open this weekend amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The re-openings come after the Government of Alberta announced the three-phase Alberta Re-launch Strategy.

Gull Lake Golf Course in Rimbey was one of many Alberta courses to open on Saturday, May 2. With sunshine all day Saturday the weather was agreeable for golfers returning to the course.

Owner of Gull Lake Golf Course, Carla McCann, said that she was very pleased with how respectful and responsible golfers were being this weekend in regards to the restrictions still in place for golfers during COVID-19.

Gull Lake Golf Course is following all the COVID-19 protocols set out by the government and Alberta Health Services.

Some of these restrictions include that golfers not be allowed inside clubhouses during the province’s initial re-launch, all power and pull carts are to be sanitized before and after use, and only one golfer will be allowed per cart unless golfers live in the same house.

All tee times also have to be pre-booked.

In addition to only taking pre-booked tee times, Gull Lake Golf Course has scheduled their t-times at 20 minutes apart.

Although access to the clubhouse is restricted for golfers, Gull Lake Golf has set up a separate access point to ensure golfers are able to use the washroom if needed.

Extensive cleaning measures are being taken around the shop throughout the opening hours as well.

Although today Alberta weather has made a switch to cold and dreary, the forecast for the rest of the week shows warmer temperatures and more sun to come, which will likely lead more golfers out of isolation and to the greens.

McCann says she hopes golfers can “come out and enjoy yourself and follow the COVID rules.”

CoronavirusGolf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Media consortium seeking search warrants from Nova Scotia mass shooting

Just Posted

Optometrists able to reopen for general eye exams as of May 4

Eye care clinics are able to reopen as Alberta loosens COVID-19 requirements for relaunch

Warm weather increases calls for service for Sylvan Lake RCMP

S.Sgt Jeff McBeth says calls for service dropped “dramatically” when COVID-19 protocols started

96 new cases confirmed in Alberta Sunday, total at 5,766

Central zone has 88 cases

Expect rain starting this afternoon in Red Deer and some parts of central Alberta

Rainfall expected to continue into Monday

97 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Provincial total of active and recovered cases is 5,670

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Gull Lake Golf Course among Alberta golf courses that re-opened this weekend

Golf courses across Alberta re-opened this weekend following Alberta’s Re-launch Strategy.

Media consortium seeking search warrants from Nova Scotia mass shooting

As of Monday, four warrants have been executed

Parliament must be given more time to study COVID-19 response: Scheer

A modified House of Commons is currently in session with MPs meeting three times a week

Evacuation orders lifted in Fort McMurray, Fort Vermilion as cleanup continues

‘Residents may return home if they choose’

Trudeau takes part in COVID-19 virtual pledging conference led by EU

The goal is to make sure a viable vaccine becomes available and affordable for all countries

European virus tracing apps highlight battle for privacy

Possible contact-tracing solution

Air Canada reports $1.05B first-quarter loss due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Air Canada retires older aircrafts

A look at how provinces plan to emerge from COVID-19 shutdown

Some Alberta medical professionals allowed to reopen

Most Read