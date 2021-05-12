Guns and drugs seized in Lacombe

Lacombe Police Service and ALERT worked together in a joint investigation

ALERT seized drugs and a variety of guns from a home in Lacombe on May 5 after an investigation. (Photo courtesy of ALERT)

Three people have been arrested on drugs and firearms offences following a joint investigation between ALERT and Lacombe Police Service.

The arrests took place on May 5, 2021 after a Lacombe house and vehicle were searched by investigators.

ALERT alleges the home was associated to drug activity and investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, miscellaneous pills, two handguns, and three rifles.

“Organized crime impacts every community, and this investigation is strong example of police agencies working together to take drugs and guns off the street,” said Insp. Sean Boser, ALERT Regional teams.

“This collaborative investigation demonstrates the benefits of agencies working together towards the common goal of reducing crime and creating safer communities in Alberta,” said Sgt. Bryan Zens, Lacombe Police Service.

Charges are pending and the suspects are not being named at this time.

-Submitted