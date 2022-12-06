Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price speaks to the media at the team’s practice facility Monday, October 24, 2022 in Brossard, Que. Price is apologizing to the victims of the 1989 Montreal massacre after he made a social media post in support of a firearm rights group in the days leading up to the anniversary of the mass shooting.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Habs’ Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, honours 1989 massacre victims

Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price is apologizing to the victims of the 1989 Montreal massacre after he made a social media post in support of a firearm rights group in the days leading up to the anniversary of the mass shooting.

The goaltender said today on Instagram that he stands by his opinions but acknowledged that amplifying the conversation around guns this week may have upset those impacted by the École Polytechnique shooting.

Price on Saturday posted a photo of himself dressed in camouflage holding a rifle, with a caption expressing his opposition to the federal government’s proposed legislation to ban assault-style firearms.

He also expressed his support for the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, which has been criticized in recent days for using “POLY” as a promo code to offer discounts to its online shop.

Price says his “heart and prayers” are with the families of the 14 women who were killed by a gunman at École Polytechnique 33 years ago today, and that he would never intentionally cause pain to those impacted by gun violence.

The Montreal Canadiens apologized Monday to those who have been hurt by the controversy and said they were making a donation to Polytechnique’s annual fundraiser in memory of the victims.

