President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in New York. U.S. President Joe Biden, traditionally a Day 1 speaker, ascends the rostrum this morning instead, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among those attending in person. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci

Haiti, Ukraine to dominate talks for Trudeau on Day 2 of UN General Assembly visit

Today’s the day that the stars come out at the United Nations.

U.S. President Joe Biden, traditionally a Day 1 speaker, is to ascend the rostrum this morning instead, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among those attending in person.

The delegation will also hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose livestreamed speech marks a rare exception to the General Assembly’s rules.

Zelenskyy’s seven-month defence of Ukraine against the aggressions of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been a dominant theme of the gathering.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is especially focused on ensuring the global coalition of countries united against Russia remains healthy and intact.

Joly says she expects to hear Zelenskyy reiterate his pleas for as much support as his allies can muster.

“Obviously, what Ukraine wants from Canada is always more support on the financial side and more heavy artillery,” she said.

“We’ve done a lot already. But we need to do more. And we’ll do more.”

Trudeau is expected to make news of his own, in particular when he announces Canada’s latest contribution to a UN effort to confront treatable disease in the developing world.

He is also to take part in a meeting with Caribbean partners to discuss the ongoing crisis in Haiti, where relentless waves of gang violence have persisted through the summer, killing hundreds of people.

Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the UN, said he recently visited the country to see the chaos for himself. The gangs have even taken over the courthouse in the main city of Port-au-Prince, he said.

“We’re not going to declare … that we’ve got a magic solution. That’s not how it works,” Rae said.

“We need to learn from some of the mistakes in the past where interventions happened that didn’t have the full support of the Haitian people. And we need to make sure that we’re working with the people of Haiti.”

That’s easier said than done in a country that’s being run by a provisional government, he added.

“We’re going to try to play as constructive a role as we can. We all know that there’s going to be more required.”

Previous story
Ottawa aims to table legislation this fall making Indigenous policing essential
Next story
‘The bond is broken’: Data shows Indigenous kids overrepresented in foster care

Just Posted

The Creative Gems by Cool Kids group holds up some of the projects they have completed. From left to right: Jamie Fisher, EA; Holly Schultz, EA; Caelan Ballantyne, an HJ Cody student doing work experience in the Inclusive Education program; Billy Wade, grade 11; Lilly McLeod, an HJ Cody student doing work experience in the Inclusive Education program; Patrick Carroll, a grade 11 student; and Kelly Balon, EA. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
HJ Cody’s Cool Kids putting their creativity to work

Sylvan Lake’s Flannel & Feast event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the library parking lot. (Photo submitted)
Join the cabin lifestyle

The future home of the Dr. Frank Coppock Memorial Museum and Eckville’s first hospital site. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Eckville council makes decision regarding museum funding

Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish said Alberta hopes to leverage its investment by lobbying the federal government for matching funds and the private sector will also be approached. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
Province aims to expand rural internet access