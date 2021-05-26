A man and boy walk into the Bill-Durnan COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Monday, May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man and boy walk into the Bill-Durnan COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Monday, May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Half of all Canadians have had 1 COVID-19 shot; full reopening still months off

20 million people have had a shot, close to two-thirds of those aged 12 and older

More than half of all people in Canada have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as the country edges closer to lifting anti-pandemic restrictions, health authorities reported on Wednesday.

In all, 20 million people have had a shot, close to two-thirds of those aged 12 and older. Children under 12 won’t become eligible to be vaccinated for several more months.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wants to see three-quarters of the population fully vaccinated before most restrictions are lifted.

Provinces have already begun easing restrictions, with some announcing various reopening plans that depend on higher vaccination rates and falling case counts.

British Columbia announced a four-step plan for reopening which, if all goes well, sets Labour Day as a target for the final stage to begin, which would include allowing live entertainment.

Ontario, which has eased up on outdoor recreation, is planning a three-stage reopening, beginning middle of next month, while Quebec is aiming to see the province out of its highest alert level on June 7. Quebec is planning to relax restrictions in eight regions as of Monday.

The vaccination milestone came as Ontario reported another 135,308 people received a shot.

The vaccination rollout was also making good progress among Indigenous adults, with more than three-quarters now having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Indigenous people in Manitoba, which has the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in the country, can book their second shots. Manitoba said second doses area available for anyone who received a first dose on or before March 29.

Despite the ongoing vaccination progress, COVID-19 continues to sicken and kill people. Ontario, for example, reported 1,095 new cases on Wednesday, and 23 more related deaths. The Ministry of Health said 1,073 people were in hospital because of the disease, with 672 in intensive care and 469 on ventilators.

Quebec reported 308 new cases and another four deaths. COVID-19 patients needing hospital care fell by 16 to 399, although 101 remained in intensive care.

A new report from Statistics Canada found the pandemic hit women slightly harder than men in terms of employment. The agency said women accounted for 53.7 per cent of year-over-year employment losses from March 2020 to February 2021.

Relatively more women work at small firms in service industries, which, StatCan said, had been hit hardest during the pandemic.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Knowing diabetes risk years ahead could mean targeted prevention, lower costs: study
Next story
Premier announces Alberta’s ‘open for summer’ plan to start soon

Just Posted

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19 in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Premier announces Alberta’s ‘open for summer’ plan to start soon

Each stage will depend on vaccination and hospitalization numbers

Hope Cummins poses for a photo outside of Vancouver Acting School, where the 16-year-old is currently attending classes in order to follow her dreams of being a film and television actor. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake teen following her dreams with early college course

Hope Cummins is attending Vancouver Acting School before graduating from high school

There have been four COVID-19 exposures in Quesnel School District facilities. (File Photo)
Alberta identifies 387 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths

Central Zone has 1,289 active cases

The real estate market is hot in Vernon, and across the Okanagan. (John Dent photo)
Alberta house prices on the rise: ATB

House price index at highest point in six years

The Alberta Teachers’ Association has voted no confidence in Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange. (File photo from Government of Alberta)
99% of Alberta Teachers’ Association delegates vote no confidence in education minister

Last month LaGrange and the ATA accused each other of playing politics

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Black bear cub spotted crossing Highway 13 on May 26, 2021. Photo/ County of Wetaskiwin.
Black bear cub spotted in County of Wetaskiwin crossing Highway 13

A County employee spotted the black bear cub at Highway 13 and Range Road 222 May 26, 2021.

People gather next to the Lachine Canal on a warm spring day in Montreal, Saturday, May 15, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. A machine learning model used health data collected routinely to predict the majority of people most likely to develop the disease, says the lead author of a study that suggests the findings could be used to create targeted prevention programs years before someone develops the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Knowing diabetes risk years ahead could mean targeted prevention, lower costs: study

The data can help develop targeted population-wide strategies to reduce disease prevalence among high-risk groups

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

FILE - Justice Minister David Lametti arrives for a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday November 26, 2020. The Liberal government is set to introduce long-awaited legislation today to enshrine the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canadian law. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading

Liberals, NDP, Bloc Québécois and remaining two Greens joined forces to send Bill C-15 to the Senate

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta revives ‘turn-off-taps’ resources bill that sparked legal row with B.C.

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon says it’s prudent to have such legislation

cole Nelson. (Photo submitted)
Ponoka resident drafted to the CFL in the first round

Cole Nelson, 24, was the fifth pick, selected by the Edmonton Football Team

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. More than $100 million in federal rebates designed to make electric vehicles more affordable to low and middle-income Canadians has gone to those buying a Tesla, government records show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal rebate set to make electric cars more affordable see $100M go to Tesla buyers

Liberal government introduced the subsidy in 2019 for those buying or leasing new zero-emission vehicles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says Canada mulling more actions against Belarus after journalist’s arrest

Since Sunday, airlines have rerouted flights to avoid the country’s airspace

Most Read