A Halifax research team selected to conduct the first Canadian clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine was also involved in trials that eventually led to a vaccine for the Ebola virus. File photo

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has approved trials

HALIFAX — A Halifax research team selected to conduct the first Canadian clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine was also involved in trials that eventually led to a vaccine for the Ebola virus.

Health Canada has approved trials that will be conducted at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University.

The centre’s director, Dr. Scott Halperin, says the lab was one of several in Canada and the U.S. whose work starting in 2014 eventually saw an “emergency release” of an Ebola vaccine that was used in West Africa before a third phase of clinical trials had been completed.

Halperin says it’s possible the same emergency release could happen in Canada with a potential COVID-19 vaccine if it shows potential and is deemed safe, expediting a process that usually takes a number of years to complete.

The Halifax researchers will be building on work by a Chinese manufacturer that is already conducting human clinical trials for the vaccine.

Halperin says the first phase trial should be underway within the next three weeks once final approval is given by the centre’s research ethics board.

Phase 1 will involve fewer than 100 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55 who will be followed over the next six months.

If they show a safe immune response to the vaccine, Halperin said researchers will quickly transition into an expanded second phase study before the first phase is even completed.

That would involve hundreds of people of all ages, including those aged 65 to 85, and would be administered by several other research centres across the country that are part of the Canadian Immunization Research Network.

Halperin said the network was set up by the federal government in 2009 as part of the response to the H1N1 pandemic.

He said the intent was to create the necessary infrastructure to respond rapidly to an emergency and to do early phase clinical trials so vaccines would be available in Canada.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria Day marks subdued start to cottage season during COVID-19: officials
Next story
Alberta’s Fair Deal Report finished, but won’t be released until pandemic subsides

Just Posted

Gov’t confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

60 are in hospital due to the virus

PHOTO: Snowbirds fly over Red Deer on Saturday

The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team is on a cross-country tour

Alberta increases outdoor gathering limit to 50 people

There are a total of 62 Albertans hospitalized due to COVID-19

Federal COVID-19 wage subsidy to last through summer, Trudeau says

Eligibility is expected to be expanded

Alberta Justice Minister addresses federal firearm ban

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer discusses Alberta’s standpoint on the issue.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has approved trials

Alberta’s Fair Deal Report finished, but won’t be released until pandemic subsides

Premier says he looks forward to giving the report “the proper attention it deserves”

Canadian communities and businesses to feel the pain of cruise cancellations

Revenue is expected to be cut by at least half this year

Victoria Day marks subdued start to cottage season during COVID-19: officials

Local officials say seasonal visitors have for the most part respected precautions

Trudeau mum on possible help for Air Canada following announcement of layoffs

On Saturday, Trudeau acknowledged the difficult situation facing airlines and the travel industry

‘I don’t want to be scared anymore:’ physical distancing tough for the blind

Maintaining a two-metre distance from members of the public is a challenge

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

Most Read