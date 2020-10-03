Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province won’t be cancelling Halloween over COVID-19 fears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Halloween a go despite COVID-19, says Alberta’s chief medical officer

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s announcement came after she listed another 173 new cases in the province

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province won’t be cancelling Halloween over COVID-19 fears.

But Dr. Deena Hinshaw says that means parents and kids have to make sure the fright-fest is scary for the right reasons.

The province has released a series of guidelines on its website on how both trick-or-treaters and candy handers can enjoy the night safely.

Hinshaw says because trick-or-treating takes place outside, Halloween can actually be safer than other holidays.

She says parents should consider costumes that allow kids to wear a mask.

If the weather is good, Hinshaw adds people may want to hand out candy outside rather than at their front door.

Hinshaw says she’s been getting many questions about whether the beloved holiday will go ahead.

“I have no plans to suggest that Alberta cancel Halloween this year,” she said Thursday. “My own children would never forgive me.”

Hinshaw’s announcement came after she listed another 173 new cases in the province.

They include a new outbreak at the Foothills Hospital in Calgary, where nearly 300 staff were isolating as the number of COVID-19 infections at the busy hospital continued to grow. The Foothills is a major centre for trauma, high-risk obstetrics and stroke patients.

Many of the cases are linked to cardiac units, including intensive care.

As of Thursday, 35 patients, 29 workers and three visitors had contracted the virus.

One patient had died, bringing the total at the Foothills outbreak to five.

Hinshaw said there are 133 schools in the province either under alert or suffering an outbreak of COVID-19.

But she added those schools only add up to 257 active cases.

Eleven of those schools have seen any likely in-school transmission, Hinshaw said.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases increase by 122 in Alberta

Central zone has 19 active cases

Benalto Community Garden looking for support in Scotts Canada contest

Winners of the contest will get $2,500 to be put towards sustainable gardens and green spaces

Hinshaw urges Albertans to get flu shot to aid in fight against COVID-19

173 additional cases of COVID-19

Leslieville man wins $100,000 EXTRA prize

Brad Fraser got his winning ticket at Forhan’s Pharmacy in Eckville

Sylvan Lake offering Community Helpers training to aide in suicide prevention

Chelsey Lambert says talking about mental health and suicide is the best way to help bring awareness

Halloween a go despite COVID-19, says Alberta’s chief medical officer

Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s announcement came after she listed another 173 new cases in the province

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Money has also gone to startup companies that need investment to stay afloat

Wetaskiwin City Council passes temporary COVID-19 face coverings bylaw

Face coverings will only become mandatory when the City reaches 15 active COVID-19 cases.

Hinshaw encourages Albertans to celebrate Halloween

The holiday is safer than most indoor gatherings, she said

Leduc RCMP respond to road rage incident where vehicle pointed firearm at other motorist

Vehicle involved in road rage incident located and three charged.

Most Read