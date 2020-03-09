FILE - Canadian National Railway says petroleum coke spilled into a creek after a 27 cars of a freight train derailed northeast of Prince George Thursday, March 4, 2020. (Jennifer Goold/Facebook)

Hamlet in southern Alberta evacuated after train derails

Alberta Emergency Alert warned people to avoid the area and evacuate immediately

People in a tiny rural community northeast of Calgary have been forced from their homes by a train derailment.

Kneehill County says fire department staff are going door-to-door to ensure that residents of the hamlet of Swalwell leave.

An Alberta Emergency Alert says the train derailed this afternoon near Township Road 30-2 and Railway Avenue.

It warns people to avoid the area and evacuate immediately.

ALSO READ: Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

Residents are being asked to register at a reception centre at the Prairie Bible Institute in nearby Three Hills.

County officials were not immediately available for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

grain car derailment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds have fiscal room to react to impacts of COVID-19, says Bill Morneau
Next story
COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port

Just Posted

Young Sylvan Lakers get the royal treatment at a tea party

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted a Royal Tea Party, Mach 7

Former Sylvan Lake author returns to library for release of her new book

Charlotte Tweed will be discussing her new book at the library March 21

Alberta RCMP reminds you to wear your seatbelt at all times

‘In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt’

Sylvan Lake Wranglers clinch Game 7, heading to division final

The Wrangler beat the Red Deer Viper in Game 7 of the semi-final series

Sylvan Lake celebrating spring’s arrival with The Meltdown

The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Hamlet in southern Alberta evacuated after train derails

Alberta Emergency Alert warned people to avoid the area and evacuate immediately

Oil prices plunge: Alberta Opposition leader urges premier to resubmit budget

Rachel Notley says Premier Jason Kenney needs to withdraw his budget and submit a new one

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

High meth use at Alberta safe drug sites calls for more resources: advocates

Report said meth constitutes up to half the drugs consumed at locations where multiple substances are permitted

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

Alberta announces more COVID-19 cases; total at one confirmed, three presumptive

At least 58 people in Canada have COVID-19

Most Read