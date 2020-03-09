Hamlet in southern Alberta evacuated after train derails

Alberta Emergency Alert warned people to avoid the area and evacuate immediately

People in a tiny rural community northeast of Calgary have been forced from their homes by a train derailment.

Kneehill County says fire department staff are going door-to-door to ensure that residents of the hamlet of Swalwell leave.

An Alberta Emergency Alert says the train derailed this afternoon near Township Road 30-2 and Railway Avenue.

It warns people to avoid the area and evacuate immediately.

Residents are being asked to register at a reception centre at the Prairie Bible Institute in nearby Three Hills.

County officials were not immediately available for comment.

The Canadian Press

