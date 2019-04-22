FILE – Queen Elizabeth II visits the Science Museum on March 07, 2019 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II visited the museum to announce its summer exhibition, ‘Top Secret’, and unveil a new space for supporters, to be known as the Smith Centre on March 7. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday

Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 93rd birthday, which this year coincides with Easter Sunday.

The queen is marking Easter by attending a service with other senior royals at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.

She was joined by Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, whose wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expecting their first child in the coming weeks and did not attend.

Harry and Meghan did post a birthday greeting for the queen on their Instagram page: “Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan.”

The queen’s birthday is marked this year by an unusual sunny spell that has sent flowers blooming on the extensive castle grounds.

Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen. She marks her official birthday in June with the Trooping the Color parade.

The two-birthday tradition dates back more than 250 years, when it was instituted by King George II.

Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She still maintains an active schedule, although she does not travel as often as she used to.

Her 97-year-old husband, Prince Philip, has retired from public duties and did not attend the service.

READ MORE: Diana? Alice? Elizabeth? Britons bet on new royal baby name

READ MORE: B.C.-shot Harry and Meghan movie sequel dramatizes their lives as newlyweds

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial date set for man accused of impersonating long lost U.S. boy
Next story
Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

Just Posted

Kenney talks pipelines with Trudeau after election win, calls it cordial

Almost a year ago Kenney dismissed Trudeau as a dilettante and a lightweight

Sylvan Lake Youth Services receives grant for mental health programming

The Alberta Health Services grant will be put towards running the Community Helpers Project

Sylvan Lake’s Leaders of Tomorrow awards get a new look

The Youth Sparks Awards will feature six award categories on May 31

Novice Sylvan Lake Buccaneers sail to home opener win

The novice Buccaneers played in a triple-header with the bantam and midget Buccaneers on April 12

Former Sylvan Lake resident receives humanitarian award

Humanitarian efforts see Sylvan Lake native recognized for long-term contributions

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday

Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen

Person airlifted to hospital after avalanche in Yoho National Park has died

The man was among a party of three involved in an avalanche Saturday afternoon

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Six months after legalization, high prices and supply issues boost illicit pot market

It has been six months since Canada became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis

Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled due to possible metal fragments

Recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019

Most Read