People wear masks as they walk past closed storefronts downtown as COVID-19 continues to take an economic toll Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

People wear masks as they walk past closed storefronts downtown as COVID-19 continues to take an economic toll Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Hardest hit businesses call for extension of federal wage, rent subsidies

Just 12 per cent said they have sufficient internal resources to stay afloat

Canadian businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are calling on the federal government to extend emergency relief programs beyond the current deadline of June 5.

The Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses is calling for the federal wage subsidy and the federal rent subsidy programs to be continued until the end of the year.

The coalition, which represents hotel, tourism, arts, culture and hospitality industries, is backing up its call with the results of a survey it conducted among its members earlier this month.

Almost 6,000 businesses responded to the survey and fully 60 per cent of them said they’ll go under without sustained access to federal support programs.

Only 14 per cent said they have access to sufficient financing from regular sources to survive.

And just 12 per cent said they have sufficient internal resources to stay afloat.

“Our businesses were the first hit by the pandemic, the hardest hit by the closures and will be the last to recover,” Beth Potter, president of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, said in a statement issued by the coalition.

“With extended support, we can thrive and survive. Without it, Canada’s tourism, culture and hospitality industries will be devastated for a generation.

The coalition says its member businesses employed more than two million Canadians before the pandemic hit a year ago. They are primarily small- and medium-sized businesses whose employees are predominantly young, female, Indigenous and new Canadians — the populations hardest hit by the pandemic.

Susie Grynol, president of the Hotel Association of Canada, said the wage and rent subsidies are “a lifeline” for businesses whose financial recovery has been slowed by continuing public health measures, including ongoing bans on mass gatherings.

Continuation of the programs “would be the difference between a vibrant tourism and cultural industry in Canada and the loss of these critical regional employers and a far slower return to full employment,” Grynol said in the statement.

ALSO READ: Waits for bike repairs stretch months amid Canada parts shortage due to COVID

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals to unveil federal budget on April 19, Freeland says
Next story
Indigenous communities need more mental health support in wake of COVID-19: report

Just Posted

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Council reallocates funds for emergency repairs to South Reservoir

Sylvan Lake staff have employed temporary fix to a chlorine system at the South Reservoir

Contractors watch as the old ice plant is lifted onto a truck to be towed away, and make room for the installation of a new ice plant. (Photo submitted)
Eckville Arena installing new ice plant

The Arena Board received grants from the Town of Eckville, Lacombe County and Province of Alberta

(Black Press file photo).
Alberta’s COVID cases have risen to more than 6,200

More vaccine delays were announced by Dr. Hinshaw

Fred Curtis receives the first of his two COVID vaccines by pharmacist Todd Prochnau, at Shopper’s Drug Mart in Ryder’s Ridge. Curtis was one of the first to receive his vaccine shot at the Sylvan Lake pharmacy on March 15. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
COVID-19 vaccine shipment delay disrupts Sylvan Lake rollout

The province reports a malfunction in a cargo plane has caused a delay in the vaccine shipment

Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed starting Monday, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro announced Thursday. (Photo by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Alberta delays move to Step 3 of reopening

The province was set to move into the next step on Monday

The Canadian Press screenshot
Alberta pushes pause on lifting COVID-19 health restrictions

Decision comes as hospitalizations dip below 300

Wolf Creek Public Schools
Ty Wagar nominated for the 2021 Edwin Parr Award by Wolf Creek Public Schools

Teacher spent countless hours running an after-school volleyball program

A video posted to Twitter by a Toronto Police Service Traffic Services officer on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, shows a Mini Cooper being pushed by a dump truck along a Toronto expressway. (Scott Matthews/Twitter)
VIDEO: Dump truck driver charged after pushing Mini Cooper along Toronto highway

Mini Cooper driver says she is safe and okay

A memorial was set up for Jennifer Winkler at the Millet community centre Monday March 15, 2021. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Hometown in mourning; Millet remembers Jennifer Winkler

Jennifer Winkler was killed last week in a school stabbing at Christ the King School.

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Supporters rally outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church appealed his bail conditions in Edmonton on March 4, 2021. Coates was arrested for holding services officials said were in violation of COVID-19 rules and for violating bail conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
‘Shepherd ought to protect his flock:’ Judge fines, releases jailed Alberta pastor

James Coates of GraceLife Church pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching bail and was fined $1,500

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on October 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates critique rising jail figures in some provinces after initial COVID-19 fall

Only the federal prison systems and British Columbia’s system continued a decreasing trend over the summer

The concessions stand at a Cineplex movie theatre in Toronto remains closed on July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cineplex CEO calls COVID-19 cinema closures in Alberta ‘devastating’ for employees

Ellis Jacob argues that cinemas are a safer form of gathering than other indoor venues

Most Read