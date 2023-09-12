A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. regulators have granted full approval to Modernaâ€™s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Modernaâ€™s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Health Canada approves updated Moderna vaccine for COVID-19

Health Canada has authorized the use of an updated Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 for all Canadians over the age of six months.

The new vaccine targets the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The decision, posted on the Health Canada website this morning, says the vaccine can be given in a single dose to everyone five and older.

For children between six months and four years of age, one dose is recommended for those previously vaccinated against COVID-19.

For children in that age group who have not been vaccinated, two doses is recommended.

When Moderna submitted a request for approval for the vaccine in June the company said it anticipated having supplies available for Canada in the fall.

