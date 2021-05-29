A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Health Canada says it is extending the expiry date for thousands of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses by a month.

The federal department says it made the decision to help use up existing doses and stressed the move is backed by scientific evidence.

Health Canada says the vaccine manufacturer made a submission earlier this week which supported extending the expiry date for two lots of vaccine from May 31 to July 1.

It says that submission included “stability and mathematical modelling data” that showed the doses would still be safe and effective for seven months rather than the original six.

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire on Monday.

The extension came as a welcome development in Ontario, where pharmacies were rushing to exhaust stockpiles of AstraZeneca shots and keep them from going to waste before the old May 31 deadline.

“This change will ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory and provide Canadians access to much-needed doses of the vaccine,” Health Canada said in a statement.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Red Deer drops to 301 active COVID-19 cases Saturday
Next story
Tories blast William Amos for relieving himself on camera in 2nd Zoom incident

Just Posted

There were six additional deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
Red Deer drops to 301 active COVID-19 cases Saturday

Central zone has 1,002 active cases

A professor of public health says the Alberta government’s decision to close down a safe injection site in Calgary is short-sighted and sad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public health professor calls Alberta’s move to close safe injection site tragic

Elaine Hyshka says Alberta’s move to close the Safeworks site in Calgary is similar to closing an emergency room at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19, with less 10,000 active cases of the virus. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Red Deer drops to 331 active cases of COVID-19

Central zone sits at 1,066 active cases

Photo Submitted
Sylvan Lake excited for opening of Win This Space competition’s winner’s store

Lydia Neergaard of Party Like A Chef won the grand prize of the Win This Space contest

A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on October 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Abandoned oil and gas wells will be cleaned up despite backlog: Alberta regulator

Problems with how Alberta ensured industry has cleaned up after itself

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Mayflies cover a wall at a Pigeon Lake Property. Photo/ Stephen and Dannah Cote.
Something out of a nightmare: Mayflies take over villages surrounding Pigeon Lake

Residents say that they are seeing more bugs this year than years past.

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in British Columbia

Some of the children were as young as three

A grizzly bear and its two cubs are seen in the Khutzeymateen Inlet near Prince Rupert, B.C., Friday, June, 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
Different grizzly bears behind 2 attacks in Alberta foothills: wildlife officer

Bear specialist Paul Frame says DNA analysis led to that conclusion

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Clouds pass by the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Friday, June 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear challenge of 2015 Alberta election call

The appeal court saw no error in the original decision

file photo
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit lay charges in homicide on Ermineskin Cree Nation

An additional arrest has been made in relation to the homicide of Albert Dean Wildcat.

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Most Read