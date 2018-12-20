Edible marijuana baked treats are shown in Vancouver, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. The federal government has released a list of proposed rules for edible cannabis products in Canada as it prepares to add edibles to the list of legal pot products by next fall. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products

Edibles will legalized for sale in Canada no later than Oct. 17, 2019

The federal government has released a list of proposed rules for edible cannabis products in Canada as it prepares to add them to the list of legal pot products by next fall.

The draft regulations propose a set of hard caps on the amount of THC that could be in any package, depending on the product.

READ MORE: Privacy watchdog says legal cannabis buyers should use cash, not credit

Restrictions would be placed on ingredients that would make edible cannabis more appealing to children, such as sweeteners or colourants, or adding ingredients like nicotine that could encourage consumption.

Similar restrictions are proposed for topical products and cannabis extracts, and manufacturers would be prohibited from making any claims about health benefits or nutrition on their labels.

All packaging would have to be child-resistant and display the standard cannabis symbol with a health warning message.

Ottawa is gathering public input on these proposed rules until Feb. 20.

Edibles will legalized for sale in Canada no later than Oct. 17, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. YouTube sensation removes breast implants after years of illness
Next story
Maskwacis woman dead after single vehicle crash

Just Posted

Poll finds respondents against Alberta separation

Over 600 Albertans were surveyed their thoughts on separation of Alberta from Canada

VIDEO: Steffie Woima choir sings for seniors

Steffie Woima’s choir spent the afternoon with seniors at the NexSource Centre on Dec. 19

Sylvan Lake waste collection adjusts for the holidays

Only those on a Tuesday route will be affected

Getting your passport has been made easier

Government of Canada doubles number of locations where Canadians can get their passports

PHOTOS: Sr. girls Lakers score gold in home tournament

The tournament was held at H.J. Cody on Dec. 14 and 15

Environment Canada meteorologist says 2018 was ‘smorgasbord’ of bad events

Smoky skies, countrywide heat wave lead Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather list

Maskwacis woman dead after single vehicle crash

SUV rolled during attempt to avoid police

Bovine TB back on radar after slaughtered BC cow tests positive

Animal was processed at Alberta facility last month but didn’t enter food chain

Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products

Edibles will legalized for sale in Canada no later than Oct. 17, 2019

B.C. YouTube sensation removes breast implants after years of illness

Former Shuswap resident Karissa Pukas wants women to be informed about breast implants.

Rare Russian bird sighting sees birdwatchers flock to the B.C. Shuswap

The fieldfare, a member of the thrush family, might have made its way to B.C. from Russia

UPDATED: Red Deer raids found $66,000 worth of cocaine

Seven suspected drug traffickers arrested following ALERT investigation

Coerced sterilization reports sparking concern in Canada’s medical community

Gigi Osler says no person should have a procedure performed without free, prior and informed consent

Allowing municipalities to opt out of pot shops helps black market: experts

Ontario government said that it will only issue 25 retail licences by April

Most Read